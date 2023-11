Brown (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play Friday after missing Wednesday's win over the Sixers due to a non-COVID illness. Before his one game-absence, Brown scored at least 20 points in five of six games, averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.5 minutes during that stretch.