Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out again Thursday vs. Rockets
Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Brown already had to sit out Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a right knee injury and will now remain sidelined for a second straight contest. That will give him another three days off for additional rest and recovery, with his next shot to play coming on Sunday against the Nets. With Brown out, Marcus Smart should pick up the second straight start, while Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin could see more minutes off the bench in the backcourt.
