Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out at least one week
Brown is expected to miss at least one week with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Brown, who injured his right hamstring during Tuesday's loss to the Nets, will be held out for the next week before being re-evaluated. Given the timeline, Brown will miss at least four games, beginning with Wednesday's matchup in Cleveland. In the meantime, Marcus Smart figures to join the starting lineup in place of Brown.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...