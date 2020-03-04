Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out at least one week

Brown is expected to miss at least one week with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown, who injured his right hamstring during Tuesday's loss to the Nets, will be held out for the next week before being re-evaluated. Given the timeline, Brown will miss at least four games, beginning with Wednesday's matchup in Cleveland. In the meantime, Marcus Smart figures to join the starting lineup in place of Brown.