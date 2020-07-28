Brown will rest Tuesday against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown is resting before Friday's first seeding game against the Bucks. Coach Brad Stevens is also resting Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Sharp in scrimmage win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores nine points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Overcomes hamstring injury•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Tuesday, unlikely for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play vs. Pacers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Could return early next week•