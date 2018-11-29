Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Friday vs. Cavs
Brown (back) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Brown did not participate in the Celtics' light workout Thursday, which did not bode well for his availability Friday. While he's sidelined for a second straight game, Marcus Smart is a strong candidate to draw another start at shooting guard.
