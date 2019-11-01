Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Friday
Brown (illness) has been ruled out Friday against the Knicks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Brown will sit out for a second straight contest as he continues to deal with an illness. Jayson Tatum will likely be looked at even more as a scoring option for Boston.
