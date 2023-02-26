Brown (personal) will not suit up for Monday's game in New York.
It's currently unclear why Brown has stepped away from the team, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs. With Brown unavailable Monday, expect more minutes for Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon.
