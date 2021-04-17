Brown (illness) is out Saturday against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown will sit out for the first time since March 29. He's been excellent for Boston lately, averaging 24.7 points on 54.1 percent shooting over the past nine games. In his absence, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams could see more minutes.
