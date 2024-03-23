Brown will not play in Saturday's game in Chicago due to right ankle injury management, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

With the Celtics firmly in first place, they will opt to err on the side of caution Saturday by holding Brown out to rest his ankle. With Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) out, plus Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable, Boston could be going to its depth early. As a result, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jaden Springer and Oshae Brissett could all be looking at bigger roles than usual. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Atlanta.