Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Sunday, unlikely to play Tuesday
Brown (concussion), who's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Brown is apparently getting closer to returning to the court, but coach Brad Stevens doesn't expect him to be ready in time for Tuesday's contest. That would allow the starting guard to have another five days off for rest prior to Friday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, though official confirmation on that likely won't come until game day. With Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) still out as well, guys like Terry Rozier, Shane Larkin and Semi Ojeleye should continue to see increased roles.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't go on road trip•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Sunday, 'probably' out for week•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes fall, helped off court•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...