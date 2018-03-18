Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Sunday, unlikely to play Tuesday

Brown (concussion), who's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Brown is apparently getting closer to returning to the court, but coach Brad Stevens doesn't expect him to be ready in time for Tuesday's contest. That would allow the starting guard to have another five days off for rest prior to Friday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, though official confirmation on that likely won't come until game day. With Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) still out as well, guys like Terry Rozier, Shane Larkin and Semi Ojeleye should continue to see increased roles.