Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Tuesday, unlikely for Thursday
Coach Brad Stevens said that Brown (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, is unlikely to play Thursday in Milwaukee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Brown joined the Celtics for their two-game road trip at least keeps hope alive for him to play Thursday, but Stevens doesn't expect the fourth-year forward to make the necessary progress in his recovery from a strained right hamstring to gain clearance in Milwaukee. Before his status is determined for that matchup, Brown will be put through a workout Wednesday, which give the Celtics a better idea of where he stands on the health front.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...