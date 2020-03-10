Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Tuesday, unlikely for Thursday

Coach Brad Stevens said that Brown (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, is unlikely to play Thursday in Milwaukee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Brown joined the Celtics for their two-game road trip at least keeps hope alive for him to play Thursday, but Stevens doesn't expect the fourth-year forward to make the necessary progress in his recovery from a strained right hamstring to gain clearance in Milwaukee. Before his status is determined for that matchup, Brown will be put through a workout Wednesday, which give the Celtics a better idea of where he stands on the health front.