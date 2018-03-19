Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Tuesday vs. Thunder
Brown (concussion) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder.
Coach Brad Stevens indicated over the weekend that he didn't think Brown would play Tuesday, so this was the expected course of action all along. Brown is still making his way through the NBA's concussion protocol and until he goes through a controlled practice and is given the go ahead from the team's medical staff, he'll remain on the sidelines. Both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) are still out as well, which should mean added backcourt minutes and usage for guys like Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Shane Larkin.
