Brown (knee) will not play Monday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
A hyperextended right knee will keep Brown out for just his second absence of the season. Last time he sat out, the Celtics threw Al Horford into the starting five. He should see an increased role, as should Sam Hauser and other wings.
