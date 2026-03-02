Brown (illness) will miss Monday's game against the Bucks, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Brown ended Sunday's 114-98 victory over Philadelphia with 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes, but he woke up under the weather and will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Brown sitting, the Celtics could rely more on Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez.