Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out with illness

Brown (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Brown is dealing with an undisclosed illness and will miss at least one game as a result. Marcus Smart is a candidate to start in his place Wednesday, while Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye could also see an uptick in minutes. Brown's next chance to play will come Friday against the Knicks.

More News
Our Latest Stories