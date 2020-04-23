Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Overcomes hamstring injury
Brown's (hamstring) trainer, Desmond Eastmond, said Friday that the forward "wouldn't miss a beat" if the season "started back tomorrow," Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Prior to the NBA's shutdown March 12, Brown had missed the Celtics' last four games with a right hamstring strain, but Eastmond's comments imply that the injury is no longer a concern more than a month later. Eastmond noted that Brown speaks with him daily via Zoom calls regarding an individualized workout plan, which should keep the 23-year-old in optimal shape if or when the season resumes. After inking a massive contract extension in October, Brown has rewarded the Celtics' faith by turning in a career-best season. Over 50 appearances, Brown is averaging 20.4 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.
