Brown finished with 30 points (9-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Raptors.

Brown tied the game-high mark in scoring, racking up at least 30 points for a third consecutive contest. The star forward has reached the 30-point threshold in 13 of his 23 regular-season appearances and is on pace to average a career-high 29.1 points per game this season. He also grabbed at least eight boards for the third time in his last four outings, during which he has averaged 30.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.