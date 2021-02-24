Brown supplied 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Mavericks.

Brown carried the Celtics offensively and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court, but that has been a trend for the former California product -- he has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven contests. Perhaps more importantly, Brown seems to have regained confidence in his shot after making just 34.5 percent of his field-goal attempts in his three previous games, as he shot 60 percent from the field in this one.