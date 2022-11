Brown closed with 30 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 victory over the Knicks.

Brown has now dropped 30 points in two of his last three games while also racking up a handful of boards and a few assists along the way. He's scored somewhat efficiently from the field over this stretch (26-for-59) but has struggled from beyond the arc where he's shooting 37.5 percent since the start of November.