Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Paces team with 24 points
Brown amassed 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
Brown topped 20-points for the third time in four contests Wednesday, posting his second-best scoring performance of the season. He's kicked it up a notch of late, having reached double-figures for the 12th time in 16 outings, and averaging 15.1 points over that span. While Brown's been scoring better lately, he provides little else aside from points and hasn't been able to enhance his passing or defensive production in his third year.
