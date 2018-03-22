Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Participates in limited practice Thursday
Brown (concussion) took part in portions of Thursday's practice, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Brown has missed the last five games while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, but appears to finally be ramping up his activity in hopes of a potential return. His exact level of participation in Thursday's practice is still unclear, but it's unlikely he took any contact. Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers still seems like a long shot for his return, which would make his next opportunity to play Sunday against the Kings. That said, continue to monitor his status through Friday's morning shootaround to be sure.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Targeting a return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Tuesday vs. Thunder•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Sunday, unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't go on road trip•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't play Sunday, 'probably' out for week•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...