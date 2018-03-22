Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Participates in limited practice Thursday

Brown (concussion) took part in portions of Thursday's practice, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Brown has missed the last five games while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, but appears to finally be ramping up his activity in hopes of a potential return. His exact level of participation in Thursday's practice is still unclear, but it's unlikely he took any contact. Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers still seems like a long shot for his return, which would make his next opportunity to play Sunday against the Kings. That said, continue to monitor his status through Friday's morning shootaround to be sure.