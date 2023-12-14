Brown (ankle), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, participated in Boston's morning shootaround, Justin Turpin of WEEI reports.

Brown is dealing with a left ankle sprain that puts his status for Thursday's matchup up in the air, but it's encouraging that he was present for the team's morning shootaround. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.