Brown (illness), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown missed Wednesday's game against Philadelphia due to his non-COVID illness, but it's encouraging that he was able to participate in shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup. Sam Hauser will likely draw another start if Brown is sidelined, but the eighth-year pro appears to be trending in the right direction.
