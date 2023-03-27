Brown logged 41 points (18-29 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-93 victory over the Spurs.

Brown did it all for Boston in Sunday's blowout win, leading the team in points, rebounds and minutes played in a double-double effort. Brown has scored 40 or more points along with 10 or more rebounds twice this season.