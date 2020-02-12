Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Picks up calf bruise

Brown (ankle) exited during Tuesday's loss to the Rockets with a left calf contusion, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brown came into the game nursing an ankle injury and appeared to aggravate the issue in the fourth quarter, but coach Brad Stevens revealed after the game it was a calf bruise. The 23-year-old didn't return to the game, though Stevens subsequently cleared the bench shortly thereafter with the result all but determined. Brown totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes. It's undoubtedly good news Brown didn't aggravate the ankle injury, but it's still worth keeping an eye on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Clippers.