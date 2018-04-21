Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pitches in 11 points during Game 3 loss
Brown generated 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Boston's 116-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Brown enjoyed a solid shooting night overall, something that's been a trend over the first three games of the series. The second-year wing has shot no less than Friday's 44.4 percent against the Bucks thus far, but he'll likely need to get his shot attempts back into double digits to improve the Celtics' chances of success in Sunday's Game 4.
