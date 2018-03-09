Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Placed in concussion protocol

Brown has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and is out indefinitely.

Brown took a hard fall after having his hands slip off the rim while completing a dunk during Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves. He'll have to complete a series of tests in order to clear protocol and return to the court. Assuming he's sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye could all see extra run.