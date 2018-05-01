Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Plans on playing in Game 2

Brown (hamstring) plans on playing during Thursday's Game 2 against the 76ers. Brown told NBC Sports Boston, "I'll be back. I'm playing."

Brown missed Game 1 against Philly with a hamstring injury suffered during a first-round Game 7 against Milwaukee, though the Celtics were still able to pull out a victory. The issue apparently isn't too serious, however, as he'll likely make his return for Game 2. An official confirmation of his status should arrive within the coming days as he continues to go through practices and shootarounds.