Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Plans to play Saturday

Brown (foot) said he plans to play Saturday against the Pacers, Adam Himmeslbach of the Boston Globe reports.

A sore foot kept Brown out of Thursday's win over the Bucks, but the injury was never considered to be overly serious. Barring a setback, expect Brown to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, pushing Semi Ojeleye back to the bench. In his last game Tuesday against Dallas, Brown had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, a block and one made three.