Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Plays 38 minutes in overtime win
Brown managed 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 38 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 victory over Phoenix.
Brown scored 17 points Thursday, his fifth consecutive game scoring in double-digits. Brown is a steady source of points in any fantasy league but offers very little outside of that. His lack of peripheral stats severely limit his upside and despite his starting role, he is not really a must-roster player in standard leagues.
