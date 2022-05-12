Brown finished Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes.
Brown supplied a central offensive effort, while co-leading Boston in assists and rebounds. The Celtics were minus-13 in rebounding margin, and Brown, specifically, has been picked on by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nonetheless, Brown has averaged a stout 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists through nine playoff contests.
