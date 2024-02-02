Brown racked up eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 loss to the Lakers.

Brown was one of several Boston starters who struggled badly Thursday, as Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were also held to single-digit points. Still, Brown's woes were indeed noticeable given his shooting line. He's failed to reach the 20-point plateau in three of his last five outings, and Brown will look to bounce back when the Celtics take on the Grizzlies on Sunday.