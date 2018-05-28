Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor shooting effort in Game 7 loss

Brown supplied 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt), six rebounds, one assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 87-79 ECF Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers.

Brown missed a handful of wide open threes that contributed to Boston's offensive woes. He was one of many Celtics who struggled. Brown, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart shot a combined 8-for-42. The poor shooting was a result of a stagnant second half Boston offense that lacked ball movement and seemed to cave under pressure. Still, Brown performed well in the post-season. During these playoffs, Brown averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 made threes over 32 minutes per game. He'll return to Boston next season, fulfilling the last year of his three year rookie contract.