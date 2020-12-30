Brown scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT) while adding four steals, two rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.

The 24-year-old had a fast start to the season with 60 points in his first two games, but Brown has returned to last year's still strong scoring pace during back-to-back games in Indiana. Jayson Tatum appears to be emerging as the Celtics' top offensive player while Kemba Walker (knee) remains sidelined, but Brown's been plenty productive as the team's 1B option.