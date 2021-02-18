Brown scored 22 points (6-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 loss to the Hawks.

It wasn't the most efficient shooting performance, but Brown still scored more than 20 points for the fourth straight game. The 24-year-old wing has cooled off a little since his blistering start to the season, but Brown is still averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.0 threes through eight games in February.