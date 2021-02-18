Brown scored 22 points (6-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 loss to the Hawks.
It wasn't the most efficient shooting performance, but Brown still scored more than 20 points for the fourth straight game. The 24-year-old wing has cooled off a little since his blistering start to the season, but Brown is still averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.0 threes through eight games in February.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits five threes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits for 25 against Wizards•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops career-high 10 dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 33 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Making return Tuesday•