Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pops for 25 points
Brown produced 25 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 109-101 win over the Heat.
Offseason pickup Kemba Walker hasn't been a one-for-one replacement for Kyrie Irving as a scorer, but Brown has been able to step up his involvement on the offensive end this season to help cover the difference. He's now cleared 20 points in each of his last four outings, and that's come while he's left some extra points on the floor by going 10-for-20 from the free-throw line over that stretch. Brown is converting at a 74.9 percent clip from the charity stripe this season, so there might actually be some room for his scoring to climb above his current average of 20.1 points per game.
