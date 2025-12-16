Brown registered 34 points (13-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-14 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Pistons.

Brown has now dropped at least 30 points in his last five games and in eight of his last nine, averaging 32.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.3 threes across 36.7 minutes in that span. Brown has very clearly been the focal point of Boston's offense this season, and their success largely hinges on him.