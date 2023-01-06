Brown amassed 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-95 win over the Mavericks.

Brown went just 1-of-4 from the field in the first half, while also sinking both of his free-throw attempts for a total of four points. He then knocked down only one of three shot attempts in the third quarter before going 4-of-5 with nine points in the final period to help Boston close out the Mavericks. Brown finished second on the team in scoring with 19 points, though he saw his six-game streak with 25 or more points come to an end.