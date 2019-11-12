Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts 25 points, 11 boards in win
Brown collected 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks.
Brown logged his first double-double of the season while scoring at least 25 points for the third time through six appearances. He's been extremely efficient thus far, and while his field goal percentage may be unsustainably high at the moment, Brown is likely to take on an even larger role going forward with Gordon Hayward (hand) sidelined for an extended period of time.
