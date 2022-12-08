Brown chipped in 25 points (9-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 125-98 victory over the Suns.

Brown struggled from the field for most of the night, shooting a combined 25 percent in the first and final two quarters for 12 points. He did, however, lead Boston in scoring in the second quarter with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting as the team jumped out to a massive lead at the break. Brown has scored at least 25 points in nine of his last 10 games while grabbing seven or more rebounds in five straight.