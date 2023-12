Brown accumulated 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime loss to Golden State.

Brown kept the production going after putting up 31 points against Orlando, He posted his second-best rebound total of the season in the narrow loss and matched a season high with two blocked shots. Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White represent one of the most prolific trios in the league this season.