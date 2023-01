Brown accumulated 27 points (10-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Raptors.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring and found success shooting from beyond the arc. He also made an impact as a passer, as he finished with his highest assist total since Dec. 5. Brown is averaging 26.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five contests.