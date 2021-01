Brown recorded 21 points (8-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks during a win at Miami on Wednesday.

Brown logged value in other statistical categories to make up for the inefficient shooting. In particular, Brown's 12 rebounds helped him earn his first double-double across this campaign. His rebound and assist tallies marked season highs far from those he averaged through eight previous games (4.6 RPG and 3.1 APG).