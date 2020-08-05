Brown registered 18 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss against the Heat.

Brown has been scorching hot since the league restarted July 31 and, in fact, this 18-point effort was his lowest-scoring performance in Orlando. It also ended a streak of eight straight games where Brown scored 20 or more points, a stat that shows he has firmly cemented his place as the Celtics' second-best scoring option behind Jayson Tatum.