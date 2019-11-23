Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts double-double

Brown had 22 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 96-92 loss at Denver.

Brown only accounted for his second double-double this season, but he has been extremely consistent with his scoring -- he has double-digit points in 10 of his last 11 outings and topped the 20-point mark in five of his last eight. With Kemba Walker doubtful for Monday's home matchup against Sacramento, Brown could gain a bit more responsibility on the offensive end of the court going forward.