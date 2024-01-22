Brown notched 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 victory over Houston.

Brown didn't have his best shooting output Sunday, but he compensated for the lack of efficiency in the scoring column with impressive contributions in other categories. In fact, this was Brown's first triple-double of the season, and he also set up a season-high mark in assists. Despite his strong all-around showing, expect Brown to continue earning most of his fantasy value through his scoring ability.