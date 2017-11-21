Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pours in 22 points in victory
Brown recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Marvericks.
Brown has emerged as Boston's second-best scoring option due in laege part to the huge hole left by Gordon Hayward. Brown and Jayson Tatum have both performed well after that loss, with Brown emerging as the more prolific option of the two. You were fortunate if you neat the rush to the waiver wire immediately after the Hayward injury, as he was left undrafted in most leagues to begin the season. He'll play a key role in extedning the Celtics' 16-game streak intact, and has value in all fantasy formats.
