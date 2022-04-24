Brown recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Nets.

The one-two punch of Brown and Jayson Tatum continues to befuddle the Brooklyn defense. He's in the midst of an excellent series against the Nets, and he's scored 23 points for the second time in three games. Although he only converted on three-pointer, his mid-range jumper was on point. The standout swing man converted 56.2 percent of his shot attempts.