Brown accumulated 28 points (11-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 victory over the Kings.

Although Brown failed to hit a three-pointer for the second time in the last four games, he did enough damage elsewhere to post a solid fantasy total in a decisive beatdown on the Kings. Jayson Tatum (ankle) was barely missed as Brown, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis took care of business.