Brown finished with 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over Detroit.

Brown turned in his second 30-point performance in three games, and he managed to clean up his turnovers Wednesday evening after committing seven turnovers Monday against the Grizzlies. The California product has been close to numerous double-doubles so far this season, but he's secured only one in 11 contests so far.